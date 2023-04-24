Sierra Leone: Two party leaders form powerful alliance

Contributed

APC (main oposition party in Sierra Leone) planners know the damage the SLPP/NGC alliance will cause.

Political, economic and military alliances have most of the time produced good results.

In Gambia, a coalition model successfully removed Yahya Jammeh from power. In Kenya, at one point, a coalition that was built, catapulted Mwai Kibaki to power. In the 1991 Gulf war, the United States built one of the greatest military alliances that helped to drive Saddam Hussein out of Kuwait. So the concept of alliances has produced positive results in many human applications and what the SLPP and NGC have done will not be an exception.

While the SLPP still believes that they have the numbers to defeat APC in any general elections, they also uphold the belief that the fundamentals of a coalition concept can make things easier.

Let no one downplay this SLPP/NGC alliance because it is equipped with the capability to inflict a devastating blow on the APC on June 24th 2023. One of its ramifications already, is that Kambia district has come into play automatically.

With the current registration figures, for APC to win this election, they need to win every district in the North hands down and also dislodge SLPP in Freetown by winning it with 90% or above - which is not possible.

The output of this alliance and the potential shake up in Kambia district will mark a major reversal in APC’s strength and strategy.

Most of our APC colleagues who understand how elections are lost and won, are already worried and devastated.

Photo: President Julius Maada Bio of the SLPP (left) and Dr. Kandeh Yumkellah of the NGC.