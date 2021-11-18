Sierra Leone: Tribunal to investigate Auditor General ready to start work

By Our Correspondent in Freetown

The government of Sierra Leone has announced the setting up of a three-member tribunal to investigate the Auditor General who is now on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation. She has been accused of professional misconduct but the government has refused to provide details which, apparently, will appear during the sittings of the tribunal.

Tribunal members include Hon. Justice Nyawo Finda Matturi-Jones (Chairperson), Lahai M. Farma and Abu Bakar King. Nothing much is known about all three of them by the public but sources say they are all distinguished and respected citizens with the requisite integrity to conduct such a high profile investigation.

The publicity-shy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Anthony Brewah (photo), has so far said little about this issue that has attracted enormous local and international attention.

The suspended Auditor General, Lara Taylor-Pearce, has so far refused to publicly address the allegations against her. But her supporters at home and abroad have been consistently attacking the government without seeing the evidence and also ordering it to reinstate her immediately or else.

Also under suspension is her deputy Tamba Momoh. Tamba has also not said anything yet in public.

A government official that does not want to be named told the Patriotic Vanguard that there is freedom of speech and expression in the country and people have the right to say or write whatever they want, within limits.