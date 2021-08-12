Sierra Leone: National currency to be re-denominated soon

By Santhikie Momoh, Freetown, Sierra Leone

The Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone Professor Kelfala Kallon (photo) has announced that the national currency, the Leone, will be re-denominated this year but did not disclose a specific date.

This means some zeroes will be simply removed from the old bills. For example the current 1,000 Leones note will become 1 Leone, the 2,000 Leones will become 2 Leones, the 5,000 Leones will become 5 Leones and the 10,000 Leones will become 10 Leones. There will also be a new 20 Leones note.

Kallon said this is not a new measure as many countries around the world had done it including our Western African sister country of Ghana which re-denominated the Ghanaian Cedi in 2017 without any significant problems.

Analysts say Ghana was able to absorb the change by increasing productivity which culminated in more exports to bring in more foreign exchange to support the new currency. Sierra Leone is in many ways similar to Ghana with a sound fiscal policy, increasing productivity in mining, agriculture, fisheries and other sectors backed by political stability and a good relationship with donors and international financial institutions.

Professor Kallon said the new notes will maintain the features of the old notes; the only difference will be the disappearance of the three zeroes on each of the old notes. This in effect will mean less volume of paper money to carry, which used to attract thieves and robbers in the past.

What he did not say but which is obvious is there will stricter control of cash hoarding and money laundering which had seriously affected Sierra Leone in the past. This will also force some people to tell financial institutions where they got the billions or trillions of Leones they have been keeping in their houses as they show up to exchange the old bills for the new ones.