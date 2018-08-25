Sierra Leone: Swearing in ceremony for 54 Peace Corps Volunteers

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Alie Kabba, said that the New Direction flagship on education coincides with one of the Peace Corps sectors of operation – Education; and that the Peace Corps volunteers serve as a platform to help enhance the President’s initiative on free Basic Education in the country.

He made these remarks while delivering his keynote address at the swearing-in ceremony of 54 Peace Corps volunteers who have completed an intensive 10-week training course to prepare them to serve as teachers and health workers in secondary schools and clinics across Sierra Leone.

The Foreign Minister stated that their roles as teachers and health workers within various communities where they will serve in the country will add great value and impact the lives of Sierra Leoneans. "This will help build our human capacity, growth and development," he added.

Hon. Alie Kabba also underscored that the presence and service of the Peace Corps volunteers in the communities and schools will play a critical role in promoting quality education, which is in line with the New Direction agenda of free and quality basic education that will enhance the educational sector.

"Education is the impetus for socio-economic development in any nation," he noted.

He lauded the efforts of the United States of America for their immense contributions at bilateral and multilateral levels to the socio-economic advancement of the country by their engagements in various development programmes through agencies such as: Peace Corps, USAID and other America International NGOs.

"Being a Peace Corps volunteer is an enviable opportunity and a life time experience. If it works well, some of you will no doubt make Sierra Leone your second home, you will find yourself being named and made honorary citizens by the communities you will be serving," Hon. Alie Kabba concluded.

In her remarks before the swearing-in of the 54 Peace Corps volunteers, the Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Sierra Leone, Tomekah L. Burl, thanked the host families who have opened their homes and hearts to the trainees and welcomed them so warmly into Sierra Leone.

Whilst welcoming the new volunteers to the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Deputy Chief of Mission underscored that besides the increasing number of volunteers, the Peace Corps programme is hiring and training additional Sierra Leonean staff to align with President Bio’s vision to expand educational and training opportunities for Sierra Leonean citizens.

“Peace Corps 2018 is even more vibrant than it was in its early days and remains a shining example of our collective spirit of collaboration, of mutual understanding and tolerance, of service, of resilience, of seeing the best in others and looking to a brighter future. I believe that is what President Kennedy had in mind in 1961 when he launched this great program – this is what we celebrate today’’, she concluded

Source: Sierra Leone Foreign Ministry