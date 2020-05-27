Sierra Leone: State Opening of Parliament and its virtual link

The Office of the Clerk of Parliament wants to inform Hon. Members of Parliament and the General Public that President Julius Maada Bio will present a State of the Nation’s Address as required by law to Members of Parliament on Thursday 28th May 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Chamber of Parliament; occasioning the Third Session of the Fifth Parliament of the Second Republic of Sierra Leone.

Due to observing the enhanced measures announced by Government to fight COVID-19; only the few Invited Guests will be allowed to access the precincts of Parliament to witness the Presidential Speech from the Throne in Parliament.

Invited Guests are required to wash their hands and use face masks during their stay in Parliament.

The Ministry of Information and Communication and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy have supported a Virtual Parliament to enable the President to address the nation amidst COVID-19 in light of decongestion and social distancing.

Please follow the virtual link below using preferably Google Chrome:

State Opening of Parliament of Sierra Leone Virtual Link:

Share your Click2Meet link to initiate an ad-hoc web meeting: https://gims-govnet-gov-sl.3cx.net/join/speakerofparliament

It will be streamed live on various television stations and also aired on many radio stations using the link above; and other online platforms.

Department of Public Relations

Parliament of Sierra Leone

+23278495023/+23278426851/+23278697776/+23278032986