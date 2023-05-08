Sierra Leone Standards Bureau SLSB, first internationally accredited certification body in the Mano River Union

Sierra Leone Standards Bureau SLSB is the first internationally accredited certification body in the Mano River Union. It has just obtained global accreditation for ISO 9001 (Quality management System) on food and beverages.

Real Value Foods is the first company certified by SLSB.

This is a major milestone of the EU-funded West African Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP) in Sierra Leone. We congratulate our partners from UNIDO and the Ministry of Trade and Industry-Sierra Leone!

EU 🇪🇺 supports trade competitiveness of Sierra Leone.

Photo: Dr. Tom Yormah, head of Sierra Leone Standards Bureau (centre) of photo.