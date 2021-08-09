Sierra Leone Standards Bureau intensifies metrication rollout plan

By Solomon Rogers, PRO, SLSB, Freetown

In fulfillment of one of its performance objectives enshrined in its Annual Work

Plan, Sierra Leone Standards Bureau held a strategic planning meeting at its Headquarters on 6th August, 2021.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Thomas B. R. Yormah (photo), Executive Director (ED) expounded that the essence of the meeting was to discuss the paradigm shift from the Imperial System of measurement to the Metric System with a view to establish uniformity in measurement inline with international best practice, ensure fairness-in-trade, and enable local producers to export their products and effectively compete within the international markets.

Highlighting the challenges in food, textile and building material trades in terms of short measurements of weight, volume and length, the ED expressed the need for metrication and standardization of all products to avoid cheating on the buyers and consuming public.

Prof. Yormah emphasised that since Sierra Leone is a signatory to Regional and other International Trade Agreements such as the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the Bureau will continue to intensify its metrication rollout inorder for Sierra Leone to be at par with other countries.

The meeting which was attended by members of the SLSB Directorate, Senior Management and Metrology Department agreed to conduct the metrication rollout in phases and category of products, commencing with weight based, volume based and length based trades.

It was agreed that Metrication Strategy Committees, with members of each Committee drawn from the Metrology Department and related trade stakeholders be empaneled and charged with specific responsibilities for formulating strategies for the rollout of either weight, volume or length based metrication.

After the presentation of the Stakeholders engagement plan by Mr. Frank Martin, Metrology Manager, he was advised by the meeting to establish phone contacts with the respective Stakeholder groups requesting that they nominate representatives to serve on the Strategy Committees and to also send follow up letters to the effect.

It was further resolved that the Committees should no later than 27th August, 2021, be ready to present their respective strategies along with proposed rollout budgets requirement for scrutiny, integration and onward submission to the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Further engagement meetings involving MDAs, Local Councils, Manufacturers, Importers, Professionals, Service Trade Groups etc would be held in all the districts in due course.