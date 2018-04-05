Sierra Leone’s Bubu King is gone

By Gibril Gbanabome Koroma

Ahmed Janka Nabay, the celebrated Bubu muscian, passed away Monday April 2 in Kambia northern Sierra Leone, according to reports.

Bubu is one of the traditional musical genres of the Temne people in the north of Sierra Leone that has become extremely popular all over Sierra Leone and the Western world thanks to Nabay, who moved to the United States in 2003.

He started his career in Freetown in the early 90s.

The Patriotic Vanguard had been closely monitoring his musical journey since his arrival in North America and had published many stories on him.

Here is Ahmed Janka Nabay singing Toh Ma Yor, one of his earliest compositions when he was living in the Fulatong community in the east of Freetown: