Sierra Leone: Richard Moigbe is new head of police

By Our Correspondent

In a surprising press release issued Wednesday, the office of of the president of Sierra Leone at State House has appointed former Deputy Inspector General of Police Richard Moigbe (photo) as the country’s new Inspector General of Police, replacing his former boss Francis Munu who has been sent to neighbouring Liberia as ambassador. Munu is in turn replacing his former boss Brima Acha Kamara, the former Inspector General of Police and current ambassador to Liberia.

There is a new army boss also. He is Major General Brima Sesay, who is replacing Lieutenant General John Milton, the new Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria. There are other appointments in the security sector. See press release below: