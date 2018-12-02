Sierra Leone: President Bio visits School for the Blind, Kabala

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has visited Kabala School for The Blind in the northern district headquarter town to see firsthand conditions in the school, assess the Free Quality Education and make cash donations.

Welcoming the President and his entourage, Head Teacher of the School, Emmanuel Mansaray, explained how happy and lucky they were to have received the first gentleman of the Republic of Sierra Leone. He also confessed to the fact that since the establishment of the school, some 32 years ago, that was the only time a sitting president had visited.

“We are happy today because this day will go down in the history of the Kabala School for the Blind, that on 29 November 2018 President Julius Maada Bio visited us as the first President to have done so in 32 years,” he said.

He also recognised the Minister of Trade and Industry, Peter Bayuku Conteh, a native of the district and with whose support they were able to build the newest modern structure to expand its facility and administrative block.

Mr Mansaray, however, called on the government to kindly look into their conditions and to help them, in particular, to fence the school so that passersby would not disturb classes on progress. He also pleaded with the government to look into their need for a library, vehicle to transport pupils in times of emergency and most importantly to help them recruit more teachers.

The Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Lawyer Alpha Osman Timbo, told the President that he had visited the Kabala School for the Blind on two occasions since his appointment. He added that most of the requests made by the head teacher were on his desk and promised that his ministry would work tirelessly to raise standards in the school and make its environment very conducive.

When addressing the gathering, President Julius Maada Bio told the Kabala School for the Blind that his visit was not only for a handshake, as the blind pupils had requested, but it was also to inspire them.

“I did not only visit to meet the request for a handshake in your letter to me, but I have also come here because even when I was not the president we have been friends and partners in development. But most importantly, I am here to tell you that even in your current condition you can be educated and help solve the many challenges that society is faced with today,” he explained.

President Bio admonished them to be serious with their studies, adding that his cash donation to the school was to continue his support to them achieving their aspiration. The visit was climaxed by the long-anticipated handshake with pupils and a group picture.

Source: State House, Freetown.