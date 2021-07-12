Sierra Leone: President Bio, the farmer president

Commentary

By Ibrahim Sorie Thullah (Political Thullah), Freetown, Sierra Leone

In a recent video clip, President Julius Maada Bio (centre with cap in undated photo) informed the people of Sierra Leone about his passion for farming and the need to invest in the agricultural sector.

He urged all ministers and government officials to do some farming to serve as examples to others.

Since assuming the presidency in 2018, the president has been busy in his farm (mostly on weekends) and he has said on many occasions that with all the good soil and water in the country, Sierra Leoneans should be able to feed themselves and even export food like rice and other products to other countries in addition to cash crops like cocoa and coffee.

President Bio, unlike his predecessors, is a Talk and Do president. When he says something, he makes sure it happens.

He is a great leader. We are lucky to have him in Sierra Leone.

Under President Bio, Salone Go Betteh Ma!

Here is President Bio, talking about farming in Krio, Sierra Leone’s lingua franca: