PV Staff

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone took the oath of office for a second term at State House in Freetown after a massive victory over his opponent Samura Kamara.

Many people in and outside Sierra Leone expected Bio to win because of Samura’s lacklustre performance and gaffes on the campaign trail but did not expect the drubbing Bio inflicted on him in the June 24 elections.

More on the elections later