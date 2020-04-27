Sierra Leone: President Bio’s Independence Day address

By PV Staff

Today is Sierra Leone’s 59th independence anniversary. As usual, President Julius Maada Bio has delivered, in a general way, a message that covers all the concerns of Sierra Leoneans at this time in their lives including the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic (which has not been as devastating in Sierra Leone as in other countries) and the need for all to come together irrespective of ethnicity, political beliefs or region.

Here is President Bio, courtesy of the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation in Freetown, Sierra Leone: