Sierra Leone: President Bio in Makeni, capital of the north

President Julius Maada Bio visited the northern district headquarter town of Makeni to talk on the Free Quality Education. He also commissioned a hospital project, delivered ambulance service and warned against user-fee, preached peace and love and thanked the massive crowd of Sierra Leoneans who welcomed him at the Wusum Field.*

He was accompanied, among others, by Chief Minister Prof David Francis, Information Minister, Mr Mohamed Swaray, and Chairman of the Sierra Leone People’s Party, Dr Prince Harding.

Brought to you by State House Media and Communications Unit within the Office of the Press Secretary, below is a video clip that captures the day’s event and features the Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Amb. Foday Yumkella, Press Secretary and Presidential Spokesman, Yusuf Keketoma Sandi, and most importantly, residents of Makeni who gave some dispassionately touching testimonies: