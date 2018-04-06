Sierra Leone: President Bio hits the ground running

By Our Correspondent

It looks like newly elected President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone not a time waster.

He was announced as the winner of the March 31st run-off election on Wednesday evening and sworn in later that night at the Radisson Blu hotel in Freetown.

The next day, Thursday, he wast at work at State House.

And today (Friday April 6) he met with top civil servants and has set up a Governance Transition Team to oversee the transition process from the past government to his government. Here is the press release to the effect:

It has pleased the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio, to establish a Governance Transition Team with the following Terms of Reference (ToR):

1. Serve as Focal Point for the Interface with the Out-Going APC Government of former President Ernest Koroma and In-Coming Government of President Julius Maada Bio

2. Conduct an immediate Stock-Taking Exercise of the State of Affairs of Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs)

3. Submit an overview of the current State of Affairs of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)

4. Submit a Comprehensive Report to the President and Vice President for immediate consideration

Composition:

1. Professor David J. Francis: Chair of Transition Team

2. Dr. Abass Bundu

3. Dr. Morie Manyeh

4. Mrs. Kona Koroma

5. Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa

6. Alhaji Kanja Sesay

7. Dr. Alie Kabbah

8. PC Charles Caulker

9. Mrs. Melrose Kargbo

10. Hon. Suahilo Koroma

11. Mr. Umaru Napoleon Koroma

12. Dr. Denis Sandy: Secretary to Governance Transition Team

END

STATE HOUSE

FREETOWN

6TH APRIL 2018

Editor’s Note: Here is President Bio returning home from work at State House on Thursday March 5. We apologize for the poor quality of this amateur video clip: