Sierra Leone: President Bio announces new Covid-19 measures

PV Staff

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone yesterday announced new Covid-19 restrictions because of the recent surge of infections allegedly caused by a new variant.

The restrictions cover a wide range of activities including street trading, bars and restaurants and travelling within and between districts in the country.

A temporary curfew (depending on how the Covid situation evolves) has also been imposed.

President Bio also urged Sierra Leoneans to take the Chinese vaccine, adding that he and members of his government have already taken it.

Here is the president: