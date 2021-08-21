Sierra Leone: Penalties for examination irregularities

Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Schools (MBSSE) Communique on elimination of examinations irregularities and malpractices

Penalties/Actions Against Perpetrators Of Examination Malpractices And/Or Irregularities

The penalties/actions spelt out below will be in addition to those spelt out in the binding rules and regulations of WAEC.

Examination Candidate

Any candidate who is confirmed to have engaged in examination irregularity and/or malpractice will:

A. have their results cancelled

B. not be eligible for a subsidized resit of examination fees

C. will have their names publicly disclosed on a comprehernsive malpractice list

D. be prosecuted by ACC and/or MoJ as appropriate.

School

Any school confirmed to have engaged in examination irregularity and/or malpractice, after investigation by ACC and WAEC, will:

A. have its head of school and deputy changed with immediate effect

B. be put on a publicly displayed probation list

C. if found guilty two times within three years, will have its Board of Governors or School Management Committee changed immediately. Those members would not be eligible for serving in such a capacity for the MBSSE in the future

Teachers, Head-teachers and Principals

Any teacher/head-teacher/principal confirmed to have engaged in examination irregularity and/or

malpractice will:

A. following investigation and in accordance with existing policies and regulations, be dismissed with immediate effect

B. will have their names publicly disclosed on a comprehensive malpractice list

Supervisor, invigilator or Examiner

Any supervisor, invigilator or examiner confirmed to have engaged in examination irregularity and/or

malpractice will:

A. be dismissed as a teacher with immediate effect, if a teacher

B. reported to employer, if not a teacher

C. will have their names publicly disclosed on a comprehensive malpractice list

Staff of Agencies Signatory to this Communiqué

Any staff confirmed to have engaged in examination irregularity and/or malpractice will:

A. be dismissed as an employee (contractor or permanent) with immediate effect

B. will have their names publicly disclosed on a comprehensive malpractice list