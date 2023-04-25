Public education on Public Education: Sierra Leone passes progressive education law

By Dr. David Sengeh, Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education

Historic! In Sierra Leone today, an education law that protects pregnant girls/parent learners, includes learners on the autism spectrum, and those with unseen disabilities, legalizes a youth advisory group, relies heavily on data, removes corporal punishment, etc was passed! Radical inclusion.

As I sat in the well of Parliament and hearing members of the Parliament from both sides debate and make this law even better, I couldn’t help but be overwhelmed with emotions of pride, joy, gratitude, hope, love, etc all of it.

Who would’ve thought that a dreadlocked guy with a technical background would be given the privilege to lead the country’s flagship project responsible for 22% of the national budget?

Who would’ve thought that a vision that President Bio and I spoke about in 2016, over two years before he became President, could now be law?

Who would’ve thought that the entire country will now be behind the President in ensuring that his vision of Free Quality School Education stays for a very, very long time?

Who would’ve thought that Sierra Leone can be a benchmark for education again when we are still in the middle of our reforms?

There are many ways story books like this end but I doubt anyone would’ve written this section. Unless of course it was written by HIM. All I can say is thanks be to God for his mercies, blessings, and love.

In Parliament, I kept thinking about my message to my children or even to myself three years ago. It’s simple- once your vision is clear, and you’ve set your mind to it, keep going. There are lots of detractors, naysayers, negative critics as there are supporters, believers, positive critics- they all make the world go round. But at the end, it’s you who has to do it. So go out there every day and get it done with the best team you can find!

We will now make the modifications recommended and quickly get into implementation.

"All I have to say is Thank you Lord. Thank you Lord, thank you Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord."