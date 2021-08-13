Sierra Leone: Party Secretary defends APPA

PV Staff

The Secretary-General of the ruling party in Sierra Leone, the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), Mr. Umaru Napoleon Koroma (photo), has declared that the All Political Parties Association (APPA), a group of political parties that came together in the 90s is still relevant and still plays an important role in the political affairs of Sierra Leone.

That was a response to the Consortium of Progressive Political Parties (COPPP) which recently tried to downplay the role of APPA of which the SLPP and several other political parties are members. The opposition National Grand Coalition (NGC) and some other political parties had withdrawn from APPA to form COPPP.

Napoleon, as he is popularly known, says the reason why some people left APPA was because they contested for some executive positions in APPA and lost.

Here is Napoleon: