Sierra Leone Parliament holds closed door meeting on Dr James Vibbi

By Emperor Bailor Jalloh, PV Freetown Bureau Chief

On Thursday 24 January 2019 was an astonishing day for some journalists in the press gallery in parliament, members of the public in the lower gallery and Members of Parliament in the Well present by the Fifth Parliament of Second Republic First Session 2018 and 2019 Fourth Meeting of Parliament when the matter between Dr James Vibbi and parliament was not indicated in the Order Paper ( official parliamentary sitting agenda) nor debated as highly expected by the media and the public until when that issue was raised by a sitting Member of Parliament of the majority opposition All People’s Congress ( APC) Hon. Dr Mark Mahmoud Kalokoh which led to a parliamentary closed door meeting.

Raising the question by referencing relevant sections of Sierra Leone Constitution,1991, Hon. Dr Mark Mahmoud Kalokoh asked the Speaker Hon. Dr Abass Chernor Bundu why Dr James Vibbi was released from detention before the stipulated time for his release while a Member of Parliament was still in detention?

Dr Vibbi was supposed to be in detention as ordered by the Speaker until the next parliamentary sitting on Tuesday January 22, 2019 but Dr Vibbi did appear on Monday January 21 2019 in the parliamentary oversight committee on Trade and Industry meeting but he was asked out of that meeting because he was not supposed to attend that meeting.

Responding, the acting Leader of Government Business in that parliamentary sitting of the SLPP led government Hon. Mathew Sahr Nyuma ( deputy Leader of Government Business) referred Hon. Kalokoh to sections 100 and 101 of Sierra Leone Constitution,1991.

Replying, the Speaker Hon. Abass Chernor Bubdu (photo) invited all political parties leaders in parliament to his chamber after that parliamentary sitting of Thursday 24 January 2019. As at press time no leakage about the outcome of that closed door meeting.

On Thursday January17, 2019, Dr James Vibbi the Executive Chairman of the Produce Marketing Board of Sierra Leone first appeared before parliament to give an account for three parliamentary orders given to him by the Speaker : 1. Withdrawal of complaint letter to the Leader of Government Business in parliament Hon. Sidi Mohamed Tunis ( SLPP) against another Member of Parliament ( SLPP) Hon. Veronica Kadie Sesay 2. Tendering of letter of apologies to Hon. Veronica Kadie Sesay Chairperson of the Committee on Trade and Industry and the entire House 3. Reinstatement of suspended/ sacked workers of the Board. Dr James Vibbi was able to complied with two of the three parliamentary orders which was confirmed by the Clerk of Parliament Hon. Umar Paran Tarawally with the exception of reinstating the said sacked workers which landed him in detention on Thursday January 17, 2019 ordered by the Speaker as contempt of parliament contrary to section 95 of Sierra Leone Constitution. There lies the huge controversy between Dr Vibbi and the Sierra Leone Parliament.

Hon. Sheka Musa Sama , an Independent Member of Parliament from Pujehun District, South of Sierra Leone was detained by the Sierra Leone Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Freetown in relation to a land incident on Monday January 21,2019 in Sahr Malen which resulted to two deaths.