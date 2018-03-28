Sierra Leone: NGC denies endorsing APC candidate

PV Staff

Dr.Julius Spencer (photo), the spokesman of Sierra Leone’s National Grand Coalition (NGC) party has categorically made it clear that his party has endorsed and will not endorse any of the candidates heading into a run-off this Saturday.

The NGC came third in the first round of the elections held on March 7.

Two presidential candidates Julius Maada Bio of the SLPP and Samura Kamara of the APC will face each other in final polls on Saturday to determine who will be Sierra Leone’s next president.

There are rumours on social media saying that NGC leader Kandeh Yumkella is secretly negotiating an endorsement with APC leader president Ernest Koroma, something Yumkella himself has vehemently denied. His party put out a press release several days ago saying they will not endorse any of the candidates in the run-off but will leave the choice to their voters when they go in to vote in the run-off scheduled for this Saturday.

But President Koroma has given credence to these rumours when he was heard saying in an audio clip that he was "talking" with Kandeh and the Coalition for Change (C4C) leader Samuel Sam Sumana. C4C came fourth in the first round.