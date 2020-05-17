Sierra Leone: New Internal Affairs Minister takes oath of office

The newly appointed Minister of Internal Affairs, David Maurice Panda-Noah, on Friday May 15 subscribed to the Oath of Office before His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio in accordance with Section 57 (Act No. 6) of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone.

In his statement,President Bio said: “I congratulate you on this new assignment. We owe it as a government to keep the peace and to make sure that law and order prevails. You have a lot of work on your hands. I would like to assure you of my fullest support and to provide the security needed not only for development but also for everyone to go about their normal businesses peacefully.”

Mr Panda-Noah thanked the President for the appointment, saying that he was greatly honoured and humbled to serve his country in the new capacity. He said that he was aware of the challenges ahead and was fully committed to surmounting them. He also commended the President for the confidence reposed in him and assured of his loyalty.

Before his new assignment, Mr Panda-Noah was the Executive Director of Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority, set up to regulate and coordinate development in the transport industry, including the registration and licensing of vehicles, the licensing of drivers, the prescription of routes for passengers and goods transportation and for other matters connected thereto.