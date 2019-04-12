Sierra Leone: New Chinese ambassador presents credentials

The new Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Sierra Leone, Hu Zhangliang, has today presented his Letter of Credentials to His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio at State House in Freetown..

Ambassador Zhangliang said it was an honour and privilege to present his credentials to President Bio and to represent his country in Sierra Leone. He said China had high respect for the Government of Sierra Leone because of the devoted efforts of President Bio to the wellbeing of the people, adding that under his leadership in one year he had embarked on a new historical path with fresh vitality.

“China and Sierra Leone enjoy a traditional relationship. Over the past 48 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have enhanced political trust and have made good progress in advancing the friendship and cooperation in various fields. China appreciates Sierra Leone’s efforts in maintaining the ties between our two countries.

“Last year’s meeting between the two Presidents sets out the blueprint for the future of our bilateral relations. China has had great importance placed on a comprehensive, strategic and cooperative partnership with Sierra Leone. We will continue to strengthen cooperation with Sierra Leone in areas of infrastructure, agriculture, health care, education, culture, military and other fields to further develop our relations and bring benefit to our people,” he assured.

Credit: State House, Freetown