By Mariama Seray Marrah, Freetown

Sierra Leone Natural Juice- The taste of Sierra Leone

Let me at this point use this opportunity to express hearty thanks and appreciation to the National Spelling Bee Foundation, Sierra Leone, for such a brilliant initiative and for considering Sierra Juice Limited as a worthy partner.

As you all may be aware, Sierra Juice Limited is one of the local industries in Sierra Leone that produces and markets various brands of fresh, natural and tasty juices with home grown product. Sierra Juice Limited is one of the few enterprise in Sierra Leone that promotes local content in the real sense of the word.

Due to our effective and efficient service delivery, we are proud to announce that we have a huge customer base that cuts across every facets of our beloved country.

In line with our corporate social responsibility, it will interest you to note that we have supported numerous worthy ventures/sectors including but not limited to education. We are therefore, happy and humbled to support this years Spelling Bee Competition. Sierra Juice Limited strongly believes in nurturing the human capital in order to enhance prosperity for all Sierra Leoneans irrespective of socio-economic backgrounds.

Thank you all.

God bless us all!

©️Mariama Seray Marrah