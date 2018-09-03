Sierra Leone: Jamel Shallop breaks silence

By Emperor Bailor Jalloh, PV Freetown Bureau Chief

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Netpage company in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Jamel Shallop (photo) has said in Freetown that Netpage is not responsible for the falling of the Sierra Leone ePassport into the hands of foreign nationals as it has been rumoured.

He said Netpage is only a third party in the tripartite ePassport contract agreement between the government of Sierra Leone and Thomas De La Rue by financing the contract while Thomas De La Rue handles the printing of the Sierra Leone ePassport .

As the principal in the contract. CEO Jamel Shallop, who was responding in and an exclusive interview with the Patriotic Vanguard Newspaper in Freetown described the contract as a None Disclosure Agreement (NDA) but ascertained that $100 is the price for a passport in the contract agreement but a passport is being sold for about $80 or $85 which is equivalent to Le 750.000.00.

Shallop added that Thomas De La Rue has been doing business with successive Sierra Leone governments for more than four decades by printing passports and state money notes.

He pointed out that his business credibility qualified him to be the Local Content Provider fin the ePassport contract agreement.