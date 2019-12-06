“Sierra Leone is now a success story”-Dr. Alie Kabba

By Geneba BM Koroma

The occasion was the Inauguration of the SLPPNA Dallas, Texas Chapter executive, at the High Point event center, on November 17th, 2019. Sierra Leone’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Dr. Alie S. Kabba emphatically sounded the slogan “one Country, one people” when he took the mic in a crowded hall full of SLPPNA members, family and well-wishers.

Dr. Kabba, who was the Keynote Speaker, immediately reminded the SLPP members that the Party is in governance and they are in governance because they promised the people a few key priorities and to implement the commitment made in the people’s manifesto.

From tact to charisma, Dr. Kabba’s repertoire of the President of Sierra Leone’s agenda inspired most if not all present:

“At the heart of the new direction is a clarion call to lift people out of poverty, to restructure our society, invest in human capital development and to give every child access to quality education. If we need to transfer wealth from the few to the majority, especially investing in sparkling healthcare, education, in tourism, infrastructure, above all good returns on the mining sector, that requires firm Leadership”. What President Julius Maada Bio has provided is that firm Leadership, he went on.

SLPP, Dallas Chapter leader, Mrs. Doris Bangura-Bright taking the oath of office

After Dr. Kabba enumerated the achievements of the New Direction, he ended by saying that, “Sierra Leone is now a success story under the leadership of the Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio.” The UN Representative proudly stated that, the rest of the world respects Sierra Leone today, “we don’t have to make any excuses in the world”. At this moment, one can see spontaneous excitement in the crowd, shown by clapping in agreement and even nodding to the impressive achievements of the New Direction.

Dr. Kabba with SLPPNA Chairman Mohamed Bah (left)

The Keynote Speaker, now getting the crowd engaged, further thrilled them by disclosing that the government is making sure that Sierra Leone is a better place for all and the New Direction is laying the foundation for the country to become middle economy country by 2028. With vigor, Dr. Kabba sounded the slogan, “Paopa salone go betteh”. The jubilant crowd responded by repeating the slogan, in agreement with him.

Geneba Koroma

The New Direction is the right direction, which is also acknowledged by the International Community, Dr. Kabba reiterated. Speaking to SLPP members specifically, Dr Alie Kabba admonished SLPPNA to have a strong leadership as some of the brains in Sierra Leone today came from the SLPPNA Region. He emphasized that consistency, working together and including everyone, will bring victory to the Party again in 2023. If there is a referendum today, the UN Rep opined that, the people will vote for the Leadership of President Julius Maada Bio.

In conclusion, Dr. Alie S. Kabba resounded the slogan “One Country, One People”, again raising his right arm up in the air, leaving the crowd exhilarated, in a room glowing with clustered lights.

The rest of the Dallas SLPP Chapter executives taking the oath of office

The climax of the occasion was the inauguration of the SLPPNA Dallas Chapter executive, headed by Mrs. Doris Bangura-Bright. The SLPPNA Chairman, Mr. Mohamed Bah swore in the Chapter Executive members, while Dr. Alie S. Kabba swore in the Chapter Chairperson, Mrs. Doris Bangura-Bright.

Mrs. Doris Bangura-Bright after her swearing in ceremony as Dallas Chapter Chairperson, thanked both Chairman Bah and Dr. Kabba for gracing the occasion and promised that her and her executive will continue upholding the values of the SLPP, with unity and promote the New Direction agenda.

The occasion was graced by SLPPNA members from the Delaware Valley Chapter (Philadelphia), Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, Houston, California, Chicago, former Chairman of Dallas, Mr. Yaya Bio, Alhaji & Mrs Idrissa Iscandri, Dr Ingham Mason, Mrs Sabina Kamara, Mr Moses T Baio- Director General SL Civil Aviation authority, Mr Ishaka Sidibay- Madingo Association, Mr Patrick Dangawalie - President Sierra Soccer Stars-Texas, Mr & Mrs Benedict Miller, Mr &Mrs Robert James, Rev Theresa Harding, Mr & Rev. Ikowe, Hon Patrick Jackson Honorary Consular to Texas.

Here are the men and women that will be manning the SLPPNA Dallas Chapter 2019-2021:

Council of Elders

1) MR. AUGUSTIN KOPOI- CHAIRMAN.

2) MR. DAN LAHAI

3) MS. BERNADETTE MUSA

4) MR. PAUL GEGBE

5) MR. TOM GAMANGA

Chapter Executives:

CHAIRMAN: DORIS BANGURA-BRIGHT

VICE CHAIRMAN: JOSEPH BATILLO MCCARTHY

SECRETARY GENERAL: MOHAMED JALLOH

ASSISTANT SECRETARY GENERAL: MS. ELIZABETH MOMOH

ORGANIZING SECRETARY: DANIEL MCCARTHY

ASSISTANT ORGANIZING SECRETARY: CECILIA GEGBE

FINANCIAL SECRETARY: JOE POKAWA

TREASURER GASPER TEJAN

PUBLICITY SECRETARY: ANTHONY KEMOH JUNIOR

WOMEN’S LEADER: MS. FLORENCE J. TAYLOR

DEPUTY WOMEN’S LEADER: MRS. ANITA POKAWA

SECRETARY GENERAL WOMEN’S WING: MRS. CELINA ANDREWS

FINANCIAL SECRETARY WOMEN’S WING: MS OLIVE BJ SIMBO

WHIP: MADAME PRINCESS MUSTAPHA

YOUNG GENERATION LEADER: MS GINA SANNOH

Side attractions included performances by musician Mr. Dapaye Federick Peters (Famous), Mr. Mustapha Bai Attila, to add to the memorable event. Earlier Muslim and Christian prayers by Alhaji Salieu Bah and Dr. Hamid Andrews respectively; MCs Mr. Dwight Short and Mrs. Aminata Mabondo Amara, were respectively introduced by Mr. Mohamed Fofana and Ms. Geneba BM Koroma; Dr. Alie S. Kabba was introduced by Mr. Emanuel Alie; SLPPNA Chairman was introduced by Mr. Momodu Sheku; guests recognized by Mr. Desmond Pessima and the vote of thanks given by the Vice Chairman of Dallas, Mr. Joseph Macarthy.

As one left the commodious High Point Event Center, the pageantry, the taste of enticing ambrosial dishes, the sounds of people opening and slamming their car doors shut, the vibration of melodious hits from the speakers and ballroom light flashing red, blue, green, yellow, remained on everyone’s mind that Dallas was a blast. Above all, the message that Sierra Leone is a success story, as told by Dr. Alie S. Kabba.