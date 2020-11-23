Sierra Leone: Interrogation of former president over corruption allegations begins

PV Staff

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Freetown, Sierra Leone, has announced in a press release in a press release that they have started interrogating former president president Ernest Koroma (photo) on allegations of corruption.

The former president was interviewed Monday at what the ACC describes as one of its "safe houses." in Freetown. He will again be interviewed at another date to be agreed upon by the ACC and the former president’s lawyers.

See below the press release from the ACC: