Sierra Leone: Information Minister launches Was Han campaign

As part of government’s commitment to prevent Sierra Leoneans from COVID-19, the Minister of Information and Communications Mohamed Rahman Swaray (photo) has launched the "Was Han Challenge".

Watch the video below as the Minister and his Deputy explain the campaign in Krio, the country’s lingua franca.

Sierra Leone is the only country in West Africa that has not recorded a single Covid-19 case due mainly to intense proactive and preventive measures backed by a robust public outreach network including social media.