Sierra Leone: Heroic welcome for President Bio in Magburaka

Residents of Tonkolili district last Saturday came out in throngs to welcome His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio on his maiden visit to Magburaka since his assumption of office as President of Sierra Leone, where he promised to restore the lost glory of the district.

Wearing his usual calm and modest smiles, President Bio said his visit was to express his appreciation to all those voted for him and even those who could not vote for him during the 2018 general elections. He said politics was over and the focus should now be on development. He emphasised that he was President for all Sierra Leoneans.

He stated that Tonkolili was a deprived district despite its huge contributions to the national economy. He noted that the district lacked major infrastructure, pointing out that the two government schools in the district - Magburaka Government Secondary School for Boys and Government Secondary School for Girls at Mathora - were in deplorable conditions. He added that despite their love for the previous government, Tonkolili district was treated with neglect.

“My government will bring a facelift to this district and restore its lost glory. Already, we have started rehabilitating and upgrading the only Government Secondary School for Girls in Magburaka and we will continue similar project on the Government Secondary School for Boys, Magburaka. This is in line with our striving for inclusive development and human capital development. These will be the start of many other projects in the district,” he assured.

With education being his flagship project, President Bio urged pupils, especially girls, to make use of his government’s free quality education which will enable them to be productive in society. He said when girls were educated they could perform better in positions of trust and therefore should be allowed to go to school. He reemphasised his government’s commitment to ending rape, teenage pregnancy and all forms of assaults against women.

As part of his determination to transform the district, President Bio disclosed that his government would construct the Magburaka-Mile 91 and Matotoka-Bo roads, saying that after their completion they would help connect the northern and southern provinces. He also promised to construct a clock tower and a mini stadium both in Magburaka town.

President Bio also commissioned the free ambulance service in the district. He said the service was to enable quick response to emergency health issues and therefore called on the district to monitor and ensure their proper use.

Minister of Youth Affairs, Mohamed Orman Bangura, who spoke on behalf of government appointees from Tonkolili district, said the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party was motherly and one that had not considered region or tribe. He stated that his district was indeed a deprived one and pleaded with the President to continue his good work in the district.

“We the people of Tonkolili wholeheartedly support the Commission of Inquiry and the free quality education initiative of this government. We will continue to embrace every development in our district,” he said.