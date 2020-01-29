Sierra Leone government press release on public disorder

The attention of Government has been drawn to a public disorder incident that occurred on Sunday 26th January, 2020 along Ecowas and Wallace Johnson Streets in Freetown. The incident resulted in several injuries and malicious damage to vehicles and buildings in the vicinity.

These acts undermine the efforts of Government to rebrand the country as a favourable destination for foreign direct investment, tourism and business. Government will therefore spare no effort in ensuring that Sierra Leoneans and all other nationals resident in this country enjoy a peaceful and serene atmosphere in our journey to rebuild the economy and continue to create a society that will cater for the needs of the present and future generations.

Whilst noting that Peace and Security are essential for stability in governance and provides a nurturing ecosystem for development, Government hereby encourages all citizens to remain calm, exercise restraint whilst the Sierra Leone Police continues its investigations.

Government assures all that it will fully investigate this act of violence and lawlessness and bring to book all perpetrators and their sponsors as the incident constitutes a clear threat to peace and stability in the country.

Government encourages members of the public who have relevant information regarding this incident to direct such information to the Media and Public Relations Unit of the Sierra Leone Police at its headquarters on George Street, Freetown.

Minister of Information and Communications

28th JANUARY, 2020

Photo: Mohamed Rahman Swarray, Sierra Leone’s Information and Communication Minister.