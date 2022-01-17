Sierra Leone: First Lady appointed member of UNITAR Advisory Board

Contributed

Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone, has been appointed to serve a two year term as a member of the Advisory Board of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) division for Multilateral Diplomacy.

According to UNITAR "The primary purpose of the Advisory Board is to provide guidance and leadership that would enable the Division to deliver on its mandate and overcome the major multilateral challenges facing the United Nations. The Advisory Board will also provide critical analysis of the activities of the Division for Multilateral Diplomacy to ensure the respect of quality standards in compliance with the UNITAR mandate and UN guidelines"

The President and First Lady have worked strategically towards making Sierra Leone a major player in the International community at all levels. Sustainable development strategy must take globalisation into consideration. The governments strategy of placing Sierra Leone as a major player in the global stage, has led to recognition within the MANO river Union, West Africa, the African Union and the world at large.

First Lady in promoting the "Hands off our Girls" campaign , made it clear that it was not just to solve the problem in Sierra Leone, but an international movement with a flexible template that could be domesticated in different communities around the world.

First Lady in accepting the role, says she is honoured and will ensure she does what is necessary to ensure she works effectively with other great members of the board to work towards UNITAR achieving it’s goals.