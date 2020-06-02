Sierra Leone: Finance Minister dedicates international award to staff

Contributed

The Minister of Finance Jacob Jusu Saffa (right in photo) has dedicated an Excellence in Leadership Award 2019 given to him by the African Achievers Awards (AAW) to staff of the Ministry of Finance.

The Minister officially received the award on Tuesday 2nd June at Treasury Building in Freetown.

“I can’t succeed without the cooperation of other staff, I am just providing the leadership,” the Minister said.

This is among several awards the development economist has recieved since he became Minister of Finance in 2018, leading the bold economic reforms of President Julius Maada Bio.

The leadership of Minister Saffa and his two deputies of international recognition, the support of very experienced and qualified professionals from the Financial Secretary and other directors, means that the Country’s economy is in capable hands.

The Country Representative of AAW Mr Abdul Wahab Bangura congratulated the Minister for being among the few Sierra Leoneans to have won the award, noting that the recognition is as a result of the Minister’s outstanding leadership in contributing towards developing Sierra Leone’s economy.

According to him, the AAW has consistently honoured great Africans in Leadership, Young Achievers, Community Builders to Captains of Industries across the continent, noting that the Awards ceremony has become established as one of the biggest gatherings of influential and global African Achievers on the continent.

He said AAW is present in 18 African countries and they have been giving out awards to deserving Africans for the past 10 years.