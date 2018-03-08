Sierra Leone elections: Peaceful and relatively quiet voting

Sierra Leoneans across the country voted in a relatively peaceful and quiet atmosphere Wednesday just like in past elections since 2002 when the civil war ended.

Now the counting of votes is going on full blast since polling booths closed around 5 pm yesterday. The the electoral commission has meanwhile asked Sierra Leoneans to patiently wait for at least a week to know who their new leaders will be.

But provisional results trickling in from the the Independent Radio Network (IRN), a network of radio stations around the country (they have an app for cell phone users) presents the age-old picture of the south and east voting massively for the Sierra Leone Peoples Party, the main opposition party, and the north and west largely voting for the ruling All Peoples Congress. But we have to be cautious here, the votes are not yet all in.

Indeed the new kid on the block, the National Grand Coalition led by Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella seems to have performed not too badly in some parts of the north.

The SLPP, apart having its traditional strongholds in the south and east in its grip, has taken chunks of votes in the north and the west as well, while the APC is comfortably leading, at least for now, in many parts of the north and the west.

The counting continues.