Sierra Leone: Education Minister launches annual school census

By Dr. David Sengeh, Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Sierra Leone

Today I launched the @MOBSSE_SL 2019 Annual School Census (ASC19).

As a Ministry we’ve been using it since ’19. It’s now available for all.

President Bio’s FQSE (Free Quality School Education) added more than 600 thousand learners in 1 year, accelerated gender parity, established 4% more schools and more. It is one of the best things to happen to Sierra Leone.

Download and read below. Next time someone tells you FQSE isnt working or not important, or not the right time, send them to read the ASC 2018 and ASC 2019. The most appropriate time for quality, universal basic and senior secondary education for our children is now!

Within 2 years we achieved gender parity in Preprimary, Primary, Junior Secondary and expanded access by 4% from 2018 to 2019. We added 17% more pre-primary schools. We approved and established more schools with our partners; recruited and normalized 5000+ teachers; advanced continuous professional development; and extended capacity to boards and school committees.

No, we aren’t perfect, far from it. Our data shows that the baseline for learning is terrible but we established the data baseline and pipeline to monitor (will share those data later). Our schools are safer and mlre integrated. Our policies are advanced, more consultative, inclusive, quality and rigorously validated.

Our schools are closed now for COVID but I believe the work my team is putting now mean education will be transformed in SL faster than we imagined. Education Radio, with all its challenges is far more reaching with local and national radios broadcasting for free in many instances.

Our libraries are open and I have taken books from there for my kids during this time.

Paopa salone go mus betteh.

Now if you are data nerd like me, go download and read

https://mbsse.gov.sl/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2019-Annual-School-Census-Report.pdf