Sierra Leone: District Coordinators for Covid-19 response appointed

As a way of intensifying the fight against Coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19) at district level, the COVID-19 National Response Team would like to inform the general public that the following people have been appointed as District Coordinators for the COVID-19 Response with immediate effect.

1. Umaru Vandi- Kenema District

2. Morie Feika- Kailahun District

3. Samuel Sam- Kono District

4. David Fortune- Bo District

5. Joseph Moigboi Kamara- Bonthe District

6. Joseph Kendor- Moyamba District

7. Mohamcd Kpana Gbato Kcmorai- Pujchun District

8. Mohamcd Moganbo Siaffa- Bombali District

9. Alusine Abdulai Sesay- Tonkolili District

10. Foday Sidike Kalion- Karene District

11. Mohamed Mustapha Dumbuya- Kambia District

12. Moses Erik Kamara- Port Loko District

13. Abdulai Barrie- Koinadugu District

14. Victor S.O Davies- Western Area Rural

15. Miatta French- Western Area Urban

16. Lansana Mamadi Kondeh- Falaba District

For more information, visit our websites www.mic.gov.sl and www.dhse.gov.sl or call +232-76-622-914/0 76-602-460