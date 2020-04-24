Sierra Leone: District Coordinators for Covid-19 response appointed

As a way of intensifying the fight against Coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19) at district level, the COVID-19 National Response Team would like to inform the general public that the following people have been appointed as District Coordinators for the COVID-19 Response with immediate effect.
1. Umaru Vandi- Kenema District
2. Morie Feika- Kailahun District
3. Samuel Sam- Kono District
4. David Fortune- Bo District
5. Joseph Moigboi Kamara- Bonthe District
6. Joseph Kendor- Moyamba District
7. Mohamcd Kpana Gbato Kcmorai- Pujchun District
8. Mohamcd Moganbo Siaffa- Bombali District
9. Alusine Abdulai Sesay- Tonkolili District
10. Foday Sidike Kalion- Karene District
11. Mohamed Mustapha Dumbuya- Kambia District
12. Moses Erik Kamara- Port Loko District
13. Abdulai Barrie- Koinadugu District
14. Victor S.O Davies- Western Area Rural
15. Miatta French- Western Area Urban
16. Lansana Mamadi Kondeh- Falaba District
For more information, visit our websites www.mic.gov.sl and www.dhse.gov.sl or call +232-76-622-914/0 76-602-460
Comments