Sierra Leone: First family goes into self-isolation

Commentary

By Mustapha Wai, Virginia USA

Sierra Leone’s President, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, Monday announced that a member of his security team has tested positive for Coronavirus.

On March 31, 2020, I posted a warning on my Facebook page suggesting the need for increased restrictions on physical access to President Julius Maada Bio. My post was in reaction to the risk that Coronavirus was beginning to pose to world leaders. In a matter of weeks, we witnessed how world leaders like British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson; wife of Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau; and up to six U.S. Congressional representatives became infected with the virus.

As leaders steer their countries into combat with Coronavirus, the risk of infection posed to the people around them, and by extension the leaders themselves and their immediate family becomes higher. As a result, a more rigid and comprehensive set of control measures need to be planned and flawlessly executed in the protection of world leaders against Coronavirus. In the case of President Bio, I would like to suggest the following:

Limit physical access to President Bio and his family to only essential staff.

Only close family members living with the President and essential staff that attend to the President and family should be allowed within 6 feet of the President. All other staff, family members and friends should be kept within no more than six feet of the President.

Require Personal Protective gears for all individuals allowed within State House, Presidential Lodge and within six feet of the President.

Since there is a possibility that Coronavirus is airborne, everyone allowed within six feet of the President and First Family must wear face mask at all times. More importantly, all individuals allowed into State House and within the premise of the Presidential Lodge must always wear face masks and must be screened (temperature and physical observation) in advance.

Restrict movement and exposure of essential staff.

The movement and interaction of essential staff with others outside the circle of the President and his immediate family must be restricted without exception. In other words, those essential staff around the President and family must be made to understand and agree to abide by restrictions that they will not come in contact with people outside the circle of the President and his family. Such restrictions must apply to domestic staff at home and essential staff at State House. Provisions must be made for logistics and accommodation for these essential and domestic staff. A monitoring framework must be put in place to ensure compliance by essential staff. Contacts outside the circle of the president and family includes family members of essential and domestic staff. I know this sounds hash, but this is what it takes to have a “reasonable assurance” that someone with physical access to the President and family is not being exposed to contracting the virus from others out there.

In-person meetings with the President should be reduced or done in a highly “social-distanced” environment.

The number of in-person meetings with the President and First Family mut be reduced to the minimum and most necessary. Remote meetings using secured virtual technology should be use in lieu of in-person meetings. This includes cabinet meetings and meetings with development partners. If an in-person meeting becomes a matter of must, attendees not part of the essential staff team should be kept at least six feet away from the President. There should be no physical contacts between them and the President.

Objects and surfaces contacted by President Bio and his family members must be cleaned and disinfected.

All objects or surfaces that President Bio and his family members come in contact with should be cleaned and disinfected properly by an essential or domestic staff at all times without exception. The cleaning staff should be fitted with appropriate personal protective gears during the cleaning.

Rigid external physical contact restrictions on members of the First Family.

All members of the First Family, including the First Lady, children and other extended family members living with the First Family or that will have physical access to members of the First Family in the interim, should limit their individual physical contacts with people outside of their circle in accordance with the above described restrictions.