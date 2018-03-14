Sierra Leone: Coalition for Change Party denies newspaper story

PV Staff

One of Sierra Leone’s smaller political parties, the Coalition for Change, commonly known as C4C, has vehemently denied that it has formed an alliance with the ruling All Peoples Congress Party to face the forthcoming run-off election with the opposition Sierra Leone Peoples party on March 27.

The party went on to demand a retraction from the Standard Times newspaper of Freetown which published the story recently.

C46 came fourth in last Wednesday’s elections when it took most of the parliamentary and councillor seats in the eastern district of Kono.

C4C leader Ahaji Samuel Sam-Sumana (photo) was sacked from both the APC party and his position as Vice President of Sierra Leone in 2015.