Sierra Leone: Civil society activist speaks on corruption

By Emperor Bailor Jalloh, PV Freetown Bureau Chief

The Executive Director of a civil society organization, Youth Empowerment and Development Sierra Leone ( YEDA- SL) Mohamed Kamara (photo) has on Saturday January 5,2019 in Freetown described corruption as the worst disease in the world.

He made this statement in an exclusive interview with this medium following his press release on the state of corruption in Sierra Leone dated January 3,2019.

The Executive Director emphasized that corruption by politicians and other powerful individuals has been an impediment on youth empowerment and general development in Sierra Leone despite the endowment of natural resources of the country.

He expressed interest in the state proposed commissions of inquiry on behalf of YEDA-SL and called on the government to be free and fair in the operations of those state proposed commissions of inquiry and to also use the monies that may be recovered judiciously.

Kamara further stated that there should be a distinction between state commissions of inquiry and the fight against corruption by the Anti - Corruption Commission( ACC) of Sierra Leone. State commissions of inquiry he said, are time bound and target certain alleged corrupt individuals while the fight against corruption by ACC is perpetual and targets every alleged corrupt individual or individuals.

The civil society activist also disclosed that he was opportuned to understand the core challenges in the fight against corruption in Sierra Leone when he signed some time ago a Memorandum of Understanding ( MOU) with ACC for partnership in fighting against corruption in the country.

