Sierra Leone: Census starts today

Press Release

Statistics Sierra Leone (Stats SL) wishes to inform the general public that the night of 9th December 2021 was the Census Night, as proclaimed by HE the President of

the Republic of Sierra Leone Dr Julius Maada Bio.

The main enumeration starts today, 10th December 2021 and will last for 14

days until 23rd December 2021. There will always be possibility for mopping up

activities after the official 2-week period, as it has been done for previous censuses.

To get to where we are today, marking the night of the first digital census in Sierra

Leone, we have had to enjoy the technical and financial support from several

development partners, including the World Bank, UNFPA, UNECA, UNICEF, MRU,

Chinese Embassy, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Malawi National Statistics

Office and Ghana Statistical Service among others. We wish to thank all those who

have supported the process thus far.

The significance of the Census Night celebration is for the public to remember this

Night as a reference point for enumeration. All enumerators will be asking questions

on the census to get the data they need and will refer to where you sleep tonight.

This symbolic day will be marked by float parades, loudhailers, and other social

activities for remembrance of today. Stats SL also kindly requests households to

undertake specific activities on their own including photos to remember those who

will sleep in their houses tonight and any other activity that will make them

remember this history making event.

Stats SL therefore encourages all persons to cooperate with our field staff who will

subsequently be at their doorsteps starting today 10th December 2021 to collect

relevant socioeconomic and demographic data for our national development as a

country.

Act wise by taking part and put your country Sierra Leone among countries that

have embraced the digital census.

9 December 2021