Sierra Leone: CanSerra donates

By Bassie Kargbo, Director, CanSerra Group, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

Born and raised in Sierra Leone, West Africa, I was about to complete high school in 1990 when the war intensified.

In 1999 I fled to the neighbouring countries of Guinea, Guinea Bissau, the Gambia and Senegal for safety.

Since coming to Canada, I have become increasingly interested in the value of education and how it could help to alleviate some of the issues that still prevail in the African continent.

With this mind set, I became more interested in furthering my understanding and developing solutions to the multifaceted issues that continue to plague various countries across Africa. I have pursued a Master of Arts in International Relations to gain a deeper understanding of issues such as power, the political economy of violence, conflicts, security, migration, poverty and development.

I also pursued a graduate program in Human Resources Management to enhance my understanding of industrial development and management.

Finally, my Master of Education in Environmental and Sustainability Education helped me delve deeper into education for sustainable development; an issue I assumed is the growing problem causing poverty, inequality, conflicts and mismanagement.

I have always been very concerned about the level of poverty as a result of political injustices in Sierra Leone. I deeply believe tackling primary issues such as education and health care will create the necessary foundations that will reduce insecurity, and will enhance quality governance.

In 2008 I founded and directed a grassroots group called CanSerra in Thunder Bay, Canada. I also became a Rotarian in 2009 because of my drive in creating positive change in the lives of the poor and less-privileged in Sierra Leone.

In 2009 a junior high school was built in Mabureh Village. Through the support of the Port Arthur Rotary Club of Thunder Bay and Rotary International, another school was built in Kissi Town, Waterloo Rural Area in 2010/2011.

Despite the sacrifices of many Canadians, teachers in CanSerra School are still facing immense challenges because of government’s slow process in approving teachers’ salaries.

Despite the constraints, my desire to create positive change never stopped, but inspired me to create another foundation called Make a Great Pass which was founded in June 2016. The aim of this foundation is to bring diverse groups of youth leaders and professionals to develop a sense of love and care in their communities, create awareness by helping communities spend more time together and develop positive activities that will benefit them, and to help communities develop a common interest that will create better understanding between one another and eliminate grievances.

Since June 2016, the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar helped CanSerra/Make a Great Pass secure free storage space at the Apple Storage facility - 700 Third Line, Oakville, Ontario. On November 5, 2016, a 40 feet container loaded with clothing, soccer gear, school supplies, backpacks, computers and bicycles was shipped to Sierra Leone..

Over the years, CanSerra has struggled on fundraising because of our inability to issue tax receipts. With the help of our able Branch Chairman – Mohamed Sean Samura, the SIERRA LEONE CANADIAN CHILDREN’S AID SOCIETY (SLCCAS), a registered charity, partnered with us in order to provide tax receipts on our behalf. Success in our fundraiser efforts couldn’t have happened were it not for the assistance of SLCCAS.

The container arrived 12 days earlier than the estimated time of arrival but with the help of The Hon. Bai Mahmud - Minister of Youth Affairs and Deputy Finance Minister Hon. Mommoh Vandy the waiver we deserved as a registered charity in the country was rendered in the shortest possible time. The container was unloaded on December 30, 2016. Since then, my spouse (Mabinty Miriam Bangura) and crew have been busy rearranging donated items in Freetown.

On January 4, 2016, a donation of computers was made to the Legal Aid Board and the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC). On January 5, 2016, a large amount of soccer jerseys and balls was presented to Hon. Bai Mahmud at the Ministry of Youth Affairs and a few computers at the Ministry of Finance.

We couldn’t have done this great work without the support of individuals and the following organizations: Make a Great Pass Oakville by Desmond Jordan, Sew on Fire Burlington by Wendy Hagar, MEMO Cuba Thunder Bay by Jerome Harvey, Bicycles for Humanity Thunder Bay, Bikes Without Borders Toronto, Second Kicks Toronto, Rotary Club of Trafalgar Oakville, Management at Apple Storage Facility Oakville, Global conscience Circle Thunder Bay by professor Douglas Thom, St. Paul’s Anglican Church Thunder Bay, and the Sierra Leone Canadian Children’s Aid Society, Toronto by Mohamed Sean Samura.

Places and institutions to receive donated goods: Ansarul School, Freetown, CanSerra School Kissi Town, Waterloo Rural Area, Rogbin Primary School, Sanda Tendaran Chiefdom, Fourah Bay College (FBC), Port Loko Teachers College, Milton Margai Teachers College, Ernest Bai Koroma University, Makeni, Njala University, Grassroots soccer teams and the Children’s Forum Network

Our next shipment is scheduled for end of February or first week in March 2017. If you are inspired and feel like making a difference, please visit our website at www.canserra.org and donate online.

All donations are tax deductible through SLCCAS. We have also setup a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/MakeAGreatPass

For further information on how to donate, please call (807) 621-6500 or email canserratbay@gmail.com Thanks so much for your immediate attention and donations.

Sincerely,

Bassie Kargbo - Director CanSerra Group Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

Some of the donated items from CanSerra

Mabinty Bangura (first left), spouse of CanSerra director Bassie Kargbo presenting computers to the Legal Aid Board in Freetown.

Mabinty presenting sports gear on behalf of CanSerra to Sierra Leone’s Youth Minister Bai Mahmoud Bangura.

Mabinty (second from right) donating computers to the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation on behalf of CanSerra in Freetown.

Bassie Kargbo, founder, CanSerra Group, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.