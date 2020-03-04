Sierra Leone: Bank Governor bans Dollar Boys

PV Staff

The Governor of Sierra Leone’s Central Bank, Professor Kelfala Kallon (pictured) this week banned the selling of foreign currencies by street vendors (known locally as Dollar Boys) and other unlicensed operators.

Anyone caught contravening the rules will pay a hefty fine if convicted or sent to jail for three years.

This action is an effort to put a stop to the rampant unregulated and unofficial financial transactions that have been part of the country’s economy for decades leading to a weakening of the country’s national currency, the Leone.

Many Sierra Leoneans have lauded this ban by the no-nonsense bank governor and have further urged him and his staff to closely monitor the operations of the commericial banks as it is believed some of the Dollars Boys worked for some of the commercial banks.