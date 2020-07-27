Sierra Leone: APC killings over the years

Contributed

The All People’s Congress (APC), Sierra Leone’s main opposition party has been recently talking about human rights and civil liberties. Here is a reminder of what they had been doing while in office from 2007 to 2018:

1. Kono- 9 people killed.

2. Kabala-3 killed.

3. Bo city- 2 killed.

4. Bumbuna- 1 killed.

5. Mile 91 town-1 killed.

6. Guard street- 1 killed.

7. Wellington-3 killed.

8. Goderich village- 2 killed.

9. Kenema- 2 killed.

10. Central Freetown-1 killed.

11. Campbell street Freetown- 2 killed during the nomination of Samura Kamara.

12. Juba- 1 killed.

13- Journalist Ibrahim Samura was killed by APC operatives

14. Retired General S.O. Williams killed by APC.

15. Mr Mustapha, a former NRA worker killed by APC.

16. Nimiyama-1 killed.

17. Across the country, 17 okada riders killed by the police under the authority of APC.

18. One Sierra Leonean-American citizen was shot dead by the police under the APC.

19. Haja Fatmata, Wellington- One Mr. Aruna Conteh was killed under the authority of APC.

All the above people were directly or indirectly killed by APC politicians. May their souls rest in peace. Ameen. Amen.

Photo: The late journalist Ibrahim Samura