Anthony Brewah is new Attorney-General and Minister of Justice

By Our Correspondent

Veteran lawyer Anthony Brewah (photo) has been appointed Sierra Leone’s new Attorney General and Minister of Justice by President Julius Maada Bio on Monday in a surprise appointment letter quickly circulated on social media.

He replaces Dr. Priscilla Schwartz, the country’s first female to occupy that post.

Brewah, quiet and friendly in disposition with a ready smile, started life as a secondary school teacher after graduating from Njala University College, south of the country. He taught for a number of years and later went to Fourah Bay College in the capital to study Law. He is one of the earliest products of the FBC Law department set up in the late 80s.

Since then he has been working as a private lawyer until he was appointed Minister of Local Government by President Julius Maada Bio in 2018, a position he lost in a cabinet reshuffle a couple of months later. He then returned to private practice.

Despite his easy-going mannerisms, Brewah is highly principled and can be tough if necessary. He is one of Sierra Leone’s experienced lawyers with a profound knowledge of the country’s legal system.

With this appointment Brewah steps into the shoes of his late uncle Luseni Brewah who was Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in the early 70s.

Anthony Brewah is from Taiama, Moyamba district, southern region.