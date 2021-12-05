Sierra Leone and Liberia cooperate on corruption fight

By PV Staff

A new and welcome trend happening in Africa is the close cooperation and exchange of experiences between Anti-Corruption bodies. There are regional ties like the one narrated below by Francis Ben Kelfala of Sierra Leone (right in photo) and the continental ties encouraged and sustained by the African Union. To crown it all are the global ties promoted by organisations like the UN and Transparency International.

By Francis Ben Kelfala, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Many Liberians love and appreciate what we are doing with the fight against Corruption in Sierra Leone. They are one of our greatest collaborative partners in the region.

That is why in my capacity as President of the Network of AntiCorruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA), I will be Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker at the Destined for Greatness Christian Family’s International Conference this week, which has assembled Christian Delegates from across the World in Monrovia aimed at developing a Christian Anti-Corruption manifesto; to launch an era whereby the Church can take its place in the Crusade against Corruption.

I will also be guest of my great colleagues at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission LACC and will use the visit to compare notes as we work together to intensify a robust regional Anticorruption campaign.

I look forward to an amazing three-day visit to Monrovia starting Sunday to Tuesday.