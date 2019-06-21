Sierra Leone: Ambassadors present letters of credence

Ambassadors designate from Poland and South Korea and the High Commissioner-designate from the Republic of Uganda have presented their letters of credence to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House.

Polish Ambassador, Joanna Tarnawska (photo), said she was honoured to present her letters of credence and to represent her country in Sierra Leone and expressed sincere gratitude for the warm welcome she had received. She said Poland was present in the country through the Polish Catholic Missionaries who run schools in the country for which she expressed her excitement.

She said Sierra Leone was a country with a unique and fascinating history marked by hardship and heroic struggles just like the history of Poland but blessed with citizens committed to their motherland. She said that that made her see the common ideas of the two nations miles apart in terms of geographical location but close in terms of values.

The ambassador from Korea, In-Tee Lee, congratulated President Bio for the tremendous progress made under the New Direction. He said the country was witnessing impressive success in restoring peace and security and in rebuilding the economy.

He said South Korea had always stood with Sierra Leone since the establishment of diplomatic ties over five decades ago and expressed optimism that the ties would be further strengthened during his tenure in the country.

The High Commissioner from Uganda, Nelson Ochege, said Uganda and Sierra Leone enjoy cultural and bilateral relations, adding that he hoped to deepen that cooperation during his time in the country. He said in expanding the relationship between the two countries, he had been mandated by his government to focus on political and diplomatic consultation on all issues of mutual interest including regional reintegration.

Source: State House Media, Freetown.