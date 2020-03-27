Sierra Leone: All land borders closed

PV Staff

Sierra Leone’s President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has today announced that all land borders are closed except for the transporatation of essential commodities into the country.

According to the Ministry of Information in Freetown, the measure will be in force for 30 days and it’s subject to review.

"I wish to announce that effective midnight, all our land borders are closed except for the transportation of essential commodities into Sierra Leone under strict supervision."

"This measure will be in force for 30 days and subject to review," president Bio said.

Guinea, one one of Sierra Leone’s neighbours, has also closed its border due to the Corona virus. One of the busiest land borders is Sierra Leone’s border with Guinea at Gbalamuya in the north of the country (photo).

Meanwhile medical supplies from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma have arrived by Ethiopian Airlines at Lungi International Airport at Lungi, near Freetown, the capital. Ma recently promised to help African countries in the fight against the Corona virus, also known as Covid-19.