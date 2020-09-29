Sierra Leone: Action on COI reports and White Paper begins

PV Staff

The Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in Freetown, Sierra Leone, has informed the Inspector-General of Police not to allow the following people to leave Sierra Leone by air, sea or land due to the fact that they have been mentioned in the various Commission of Inquiry reports and the government White Paper issued recently. Some of these people have passed away while others are out of the country. It’s not clear whether requests for their extradition to Sierra Leone would be made but they risk losing their properties in Sierra Leone if they have any.

Anthony Brewah (photo) is Sierra Leone’s current Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

The 102 " Persons of interest" include former President Ernest Bai Koroma, former Vice President Victor Foh and many former ministers, former heads of various government agencies and some top civil servants past and present.

See the lists below: