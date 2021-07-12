Sierra Leone: ACC-TI joint press statement

Joint Press Statement

11th July, 2021

The Anti-Corruption Commission, Sierra Leone (ACC-SL) and Transparency International (TI) Sierra Leone Chapter, Commemorate African Anti-Corruption Day – July 11, 2021.

. . . This year, we commemorate the fifth edition of this Day on the theme “Regional Economic Communities: Critical Actors in the Implementation of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption”. We wish to register our appreciation to the Government and People of Sierra Leone for their sustained efforts towards the fight against corruption. Sierra Leone is doing a handsome work in the fight against corruption based on data and statistics from credible international and domestic indexes including; the Millennium Challenge Corporation Scorecard, the Transparency International (TI) Afro-Barometer Ratings and the Annual Global Corruption Perception Index. However we still need to do more as a country, if we are to eradicate corruption and change our country’s development trajectory. . .

The ACC and TI-SL call on Sierra Leoneans to speak up against corruption, report any suspected acts of corruption to the ACC and exhibit integrity and accountability in our dealings.

Francis Ben Kaifala Esq.

Commissioner, ACC-SL

Lavina Banduah

Executive Director, TI-SL

