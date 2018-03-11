Sierra Leone: 75 percent of election results announced

PV Staff

Sierra Leone’s electoral commission is moving faster to towards declaring the full results of the elections that took place four days ago.

The head of the commission, Mohamed Nfa Alie Conteh annnounced 75 percent of the votes today, a 25 percent increase from yesterday’s 50 percent.

In today’s announcement, Julius Maada Bio, the leader of the main opposition party, the Sierra Leone Peoples Party, is leading with 848,438 votes while Samura Kamara of the ruling APC party has 8333,519 votes. The difference of number of votes between the two men as at now is about 15,000 votes.

The rest of the votes will be announced soon, according to NEC. When that happens, Sierra Leoneans will be told who their next president will be or they may be told to prepare themselves for another round of voting or run-off election.

To be elected president in Sierra Leone, a candidate has to have 55 percent of the total number of votes cast. None of the leading contenders has that percentage yet. As at now, Bio and the SLPP have 43.3 percent of the votes, while Samura and the APC have 42.6 percent.

Here are the results announced by NEC today: