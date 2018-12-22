Siera Leone: Commissions of Inquiry January 2019

The Secretariat of the Commissions of Inquiry wishes to inform the public that the

Commissions will commence public hearing in January 2019.

The Commission of Inquiry will implement a key manifesto promise of His Excellency the president Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio, to combat corruption, bring accountability in

governance and foster economic growth for the people of Sierra Leone.

The secretariat therefore wishes to encourage members of the public to support, assist

and own the process as the “THE PEOPLE’S COMMISSION”.

You can support the process by providing relevant information relating to the assets of persons who were President, Vice Presidents, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and other public officials who served in government between 2007 and 2018.

Assets for which the Secretariat seeks information on include: lands, houses, bank

accounts, shares in companies, cars and any other property of value. The commission

Secretariat will also appreciate any other information regarding mismanagement and

misconduct in their official functions.

In view of the above, members of the public are encouraged to own and assist the process by providing relevant information regarding the assets of public officials and pecuniary resources while in office during the said period to the following email addresses:

1. cominquiry@mic.gov.sl

2. coiinfo@lawofficers.gov.sl

Alternatively, members of the public who reside in Freetown could take relevant

information regarding the assets of public officials and pecuniary resources or other

information regarding mismanagement and misconduct in their official functions to the

Commissions Secretariat at the LAW OFFICERS’ DEPARTMENT, FIRST FLOOR OF GUMA BUILDING, LAMINA SANKOH STREET, FREETOWN.

For members of the public residing in the provinces, who hold relevant information that

will aid the work of “the peoples’ Commission of Inquiry”, are encouraged to call or text your name, address and telephone contact to the following numbers and the Secretariat of the Commissions will get in touch with you to obtain your information.

1. +232 75 011982

2. +232 76 649647

THE PUBLIC IS ADVISED NOT TO GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR DOCUMENT TO ANYBODY OR AUTHORITY THAN THE COMMISSION SECRETERIAT THAT WILL CONTACT YOU TO MAKE ADEQUATE ARRANGEMENTS TO OBTAIN YOUR INFORMATION AND ASSURE YOUR PROTECTION.

The Commission wishes to assure potential witnesses that their identity would be

protected.

Signed by The Secretariat of the Commission Ministry of Justice 17 DECEMBER, 2018.

Photo: Priscilla Shwartz, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Sierra Leone.